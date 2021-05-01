TENT (TENT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $347,154.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00439017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00165950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.32 or 0.00213879 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004816 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,887,200 coins and its circulating supply is 34,810,108 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

