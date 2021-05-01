TenX Market Capitalization Achieves $24.74 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $24.74 million and $3.39 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TenX has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.00867687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.