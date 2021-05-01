TerraCredit (CREDIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,535.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 93.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $3,535.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

