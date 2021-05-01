Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.15 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $239.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.