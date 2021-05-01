Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $32.44 on Friday, hitting $709.44. 40,758,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,756,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $686.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.42. The company has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.