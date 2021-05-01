Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 8th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,253 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $143,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

