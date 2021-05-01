Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

