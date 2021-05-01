Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Texas Roadhouse worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

