Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 27.8% Over Last Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.88 or 0.00010189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $4.52 billion and approximately $199.25 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 768,284,456 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

