The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$78.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$49.11 and a 52-week high of C$80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

