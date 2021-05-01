The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165,088 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

