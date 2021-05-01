The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 770,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 566,190 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 174,263 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 28,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

