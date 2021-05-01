The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%.

KHC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,664,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,011. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

