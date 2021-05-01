The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 243,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of The Mosaic worth $20,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 86,783 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.