The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 50.8% in April

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.