The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The ODP worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of The ODP by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The ODP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $40.43 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODP. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

