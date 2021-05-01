The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.27

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.27 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 197.40 ($2.58). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 347,979 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £913.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.27.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

