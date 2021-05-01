The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Tops $396.68 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $396.68 million and $52.01 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Crust (CRU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00189626 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 136.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.