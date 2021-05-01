The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $231.16 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $120.74 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average of $207.48.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

