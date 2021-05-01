The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. The Southern comprises about 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Southern by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of The Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.17 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.92.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.