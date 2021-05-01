The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $24,172,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

