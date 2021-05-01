Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.46

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.46 and traded as low as C$4.23. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 22,640 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$409.62 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

