Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lowered by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

TMO stock opened at $470.23 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

