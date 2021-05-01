Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $1.86 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $41.80 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00055064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00313415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00029238 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006048 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

