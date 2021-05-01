Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 3,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 32,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA)

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

