Thisoption Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $10,755.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00286333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.77 or 0.01111828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00728910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.14 or 1.00084451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.