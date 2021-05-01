THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $14.99

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $14.99 or 0.00026186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and $104.34 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00281658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.11 or 0.01076294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00717717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.85 or 1.00207201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,177,776 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

