ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $11,142.79 on Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $965.92 million and $24,331.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for $11,142.79 or 0.19323533 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00281657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.09 or 0.01082274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00720232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.36 or 1.00048582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

