Thrive Token (THRT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 470.1% higher against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $293,086.10 and approximately $15.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.33 or 0.00864414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

