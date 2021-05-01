Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $135.96 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00328460 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001808 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001835 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

