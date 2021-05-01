TigerCash Price Hits $0.0237 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $30.07 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $841.31 or 0.01464541 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 108% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

