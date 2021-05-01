TigerCash Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32.25 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $32.25 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.80 or 0.01505182 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

