Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post sales of $122.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.25 million to $130.30 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $77.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $631.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $617.49 million to $638.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $668.69 million, with estimates ranging from $651.96 million to $686.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last ninety days. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.76 million, a PE ratio of -92.77 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

