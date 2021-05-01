Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

