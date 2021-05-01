Titan Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,518.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $4,518.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006768 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015926 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

