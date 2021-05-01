Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.12. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $235,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TITN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 161,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.