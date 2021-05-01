TitanSwap Market Cap Hits $123.69 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00004039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $123.69 million and $737,888.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.93 or 0.00859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00066497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

