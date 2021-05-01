TomoChain (TOMO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $22.58 Million

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $207.59 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00004436 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TomoChain has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00285249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.02 or 0.01137301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.88 or 0.00727299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.42 or 1.00170707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,244,700 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

