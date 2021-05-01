Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

