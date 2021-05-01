Tornado Achieves Market Capitalization of $495,297.27 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Tornado has a total market cap of $495,297.27 and approximately $488,865.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $82.55 or 0.00143677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

