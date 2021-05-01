Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $116.81 or 0.00203035 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $58.56 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00284061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.58 or 0.01083870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.57 or 0.00711883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.40 or 0.99741720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,338 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

