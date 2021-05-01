Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TOEYF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

