Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000.

TEAF opened at $14.76 on Friday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

