Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Total worth $1,037,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. 2,795,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

