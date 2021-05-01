TotemFi Hits Market Cap of $2.88 Million (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $110,443.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00281657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.09 or 0.01082274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00720232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.36 or 1.00048582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using US dollars.

