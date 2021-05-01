Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares in the company, valued at C$216,188,517.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$27.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

