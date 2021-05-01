Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.