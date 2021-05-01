Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,560 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Toyota Motor worth $693,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,967 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

TM stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.77. The stock had a trading volume of 394,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.76. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

