TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Position Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 235.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,922 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.12% of TPI Composites worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TPI Composites by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after buying an additional 380,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $465.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

