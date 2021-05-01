TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAC. TD Securities increased their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 136,093 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 1,496,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.